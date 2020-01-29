|
|
Muriel Mary O'Dwyer
May 23, 1935 - January 27, 2020Muriel, a longtime resident of Burlingame, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family following a recent illness.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas P. O'Dwyer; daughter Orla; three sons and their spouses: Rory and Jeri, Kevin and Lisa, Kieran and Elizabeth; grandchildren Graham, Evelyn, Emily, William and Kiera; sister Gemma (Pat Field); and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
Born in Cork City, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Eileen Molloy, and fifth of six children. She excelled as a student and earned a degree in culinary arts. (While fate had different plans for her career, those years studying all things sweet and savory didn't go to waste, as family and friends will happily attest.)
Thankfully for all, Muriel's adventurous spirit led to an impromptu visit to Los Angeles in 1959, where she met Tom – himself a recent immigrant from Tipperary, Ireland. It was love at first sight and they were married on January 2, 1960.
A devoted Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church (and previously of Our Lady of Angels) over the past 52 years, and volunteered for Catholic Charities. She also was a dedicated employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years.
Muriel embraced life to its fullest. She loved the ocean and especially enjoyed taking walks with Tom along the coast, as well as exploring the U.S. and Europe. An avid supporter of literature and the arts, she had a lifelong affection for opera. In later years, she also delighted in cheering on the hometown Warriors.
Muriel will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who possessed a magnificent spirit filled with humor, kindness, thoughtfulness and wit. Her boundless love for her family and friends and positive outlook on life will be dearly missed and fondly cherished.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on February 22, 2020, at St. Catherine's in Burlingame at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sacro Costato Sisters of St. Catherine's, 1300 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020