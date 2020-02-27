|
Mutsuo "Mik" KitagawaMutsuo Kitagawa, known to everyone as "Mik," left on his own terms. He went peacefully at home (sporting his beloved 49ers tee underneath his favorite sitcom,"Cheers" sweatshirt) on February 7, 2020 at the age of 85.
Born and raised in SF's Japantown, he called the City his home—not counting the three years at the Topaz Internment Camp in Utah and two years in the U.S. Army. After graduating from the SF Academy of Art, he went on to become an award-winning advertising art director for 35 years. After retiring, he found his true passion: painting and sculpting. His work can be found at miksculpts.com and one of his paintings is part of the collection at the Topaz Museum.
Mik will always be remembered for his vibrant outgoing personality, big heart, and great sense of humor. His family & friends will remember his ability to light up a room with his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his timely antics, no matter what the situation.
Mik was preceded in death by his parents Hiroshi & Misao, siblings Ichiro, Jiro, Sab, Yosh, Pete, Naomi, and daughter Mia. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rickie, daughter Megan (Paul), son Paul (Aki), grandchildren George, James, Ryo & Rei, and countless relatives who knew him as "Uncle Mik".
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020