Myrna Toban Mitchner Aug. 20,1933 - Apr. 13, 2019 Myrna Toban Mitchner passed away at the age of 85. She will be missed by Hyman Mitchner, her husband of 65 years; children Leslie, Seth (Nancy), Laura and Zale (Chloe); and grandchildren Jacqueline, Shannon, Megan, Daron and Brynna.

Myrna was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, and moved to the United States in 1953. She honored her parents, Eva and Louis Toban. Myrna supported the Jewish people in the Bay Area and in the State of Israel. One of Myrna's great delights was travel with her husband. She enjoyed and supported the arts and, in her middle years, became a fine oil painter. Everyone who knew Myrna knew her delightful laugh, her sense of humor, and her kindness. Her memory will be a blessing.



The family requests that any donations in Myrna's memory go to the Toban Faculty Fellowship, c/o UC Berkeley Foundation, 1995 University Ave., Suite 400, Berkeley, CA 94704-1090 http://tinyurl.com/berkeley-mitchner





