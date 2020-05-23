Myron Julius Lunine

August 24, 1929

Myron "Mike" Lunine was born to Samuel and Rose Lunine in Wyomissing, PA on August 24, 1929.



Mike received his B.A. in European literature and Thought, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa. He received his M.A. from the University of Illinois in Philosophy. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa in Political Science.



Mike was in higher education for sixty-eight years. He taught and was in administration at the University of Iowa, University of Colorado, Fisk University, University of Istanbul, Kent State University, Hampshire College, Western College of Miami University (founding dean) and San Francisco State University; where he continued to teach until the Fall of 2019. Mike is the author of numerous published articles and recently completed his book, "The Conscience of Nonviolence: A Conversation with Socrates, Thoreau, Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr." (forthcoming).



A prolific Gandhi and Peace Studies professor and activist, he was an agent for change in higher education. As Mike recently wrote, "I am lucky enough to have been participating in the Conversation about Conscience, Justice, and Nonviolence for the past sixty years as a college professor, dean and, intermittently, activist. I have taught and learned from undergraduate courses and graduate seminars on Socrates, Thoreau, Gandhi, and King, and helped found socially engaged, interdisciplinary programs and experimenting colleges at six public and private, large and small, traditionally black and predominantly white universities in most parts of the United States and in universities in India [Fulbright Scholar, 1958-59], Turkey [Fulbright Professor, 1965-67], and Central America."



Mike died peacefully in his Berkeley home on May 4, 2020. He is lovingly survived by his wife Kay, his sons, Brij, Seth and Benny, his daughter-in-law Michelle, and his grandchildren Oscar, Neva, Maxine, and Liam.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store