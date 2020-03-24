|
|
Myron Lee Stone
April 11, 1937-February 27, 2020Lee was born in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Austin High School and then went on to earn his undergraduate degree in pre-med at the University of Illinois and in 1963, he graduated from the University of Illinois Medical School. His childhood dream of becoming a pediatrician was fulfilled during his residency at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. After spending two years at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kansas as a pediatrician, he moved his family to Saratoga, California in 1967 and opened his pediatric practice in San Jose where he remained until his retirement in 2005.
Lee had three great loves in his life: his family, his life's work as a dedicated pediatrician and collecting and selling fine prints.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 ½ years Bonnie and their 3 children, Barrie, Rachel (husband Alan) and Benjamin (wife Jennie) along with his three grandchildren Lilian, Zander and Alon. The family was fortunate to share "Poppa's" zest for life, sense of humor, his curiosity (as an ardent student of history), his sense of adventure and warm heart.
He was on the staff of O'Connor Hospital and during his time in practice, he cared for hundreds of multi-generational families. As a member of the Physicians for Automotive Safety, he was responsible for the implementation of a policy requiring newborns to be in approved car seats upon departure from the hospital.
As a man of boundless energy, he was able to carve out a parallel career as a print dealer specializing in 20th century works of art on paper. He was also a long-time member of the International Fine Print Dealers Association.
Lee will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
NOTE: Due to Coronavirus, we have postponed the Celebration of Life to a future date- to be determined.
Donations in Lee's memory can be made to: The or Sutter Care at Home-San Jose (Hospice of the Valley)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020