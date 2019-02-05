Services St. Thomas Aquinas Church 751 Waverley St Palo Alto, CA 94301 Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 751 Waverly Street Palo Alto , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nadine Kilty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nadine Kilty

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nadine Kathleen O'Neill Kilty April 2, 1931 - January 31, 2019 Nadine passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 31st, 2019 at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her beloved parents Edwardine Schindler O'Neill and Franklin Emerson O'Neill. The day Nadine passed was her mother's birthday.



Nadine was also preceded in death by her husband John Patrick Kilty, her brothers Robert and Jack O'Neill, and by her sisters and co-conspirators in life, Dorothy (Dodie) Hayes and Frances (Dixie) McCroy. She is survived by her brothers Donald O'Neill of Prescott, AZ and William O'Neill of Laguna Niguel, CA.



During her last weeks, Nadine was surrounded by her children Kevin (Sheila), Erin (Michael), Brian (Stacy), Timothy and Kristin who were able to express their profound gratitude for the gifts she shared with them during her life: love, a sense of humor, and unshakeable faith. She is also survived by her grandchildren Shannon, Jenna, Shane and Brody Kilty, and by nieces and nephews and extended families in both the U.S. and Canada too numerous to mention.



Nadine was born in Hollywood, California on April 2nd, 1931. She was reared in Portland Oregon, the sixth born of seven children. Growing up in a large, adventurous, and loving Irish Catholic family, 'Teeny' flourished. She graduated from School of The Madeleine grammar, and St. Mary's Academy High School in Portland. Later she attended College of San Mateo when her family moved to Burlingame, CA. She fondly recalled memories skiing Mt. Hood with her brother Bill, stowing away with her sister Dodie on American Airlines flights, and laughter filled trips with her sister Dixie.



Her marriage to John partnered her irreverent humor with his dry wit. As a result of John's career with Crown Zellerbach, Nadine and John lived in Evanston, Ill, Minneapolis, MN, and Phoenix AZ, before returning to the Bay Area and settling in Menlo Park. Over the years, Nadine worked at I. Magnin's in San Francisco, volunteered at Stanford Hospital, and later was active with C.A.R. (now Abilities United) in Palo Alto.



Rearing their five children in Menlo Park, many days and warm summer nights were shared with neighbors, Nadine's charismatic energy and joyful shriek of laughter always present. Family dinners and get togethers with her brothers' families were common, with swimming, surfing, and trampolines for fun. In 1979 Nadine organized (using the word loosely) a three-month family trip to Europe. Ireland, England, France, Switzerland and Italy by motor home, train and boat. It was the adventure of a lifetime, and to this day the children recall the trip with joy.



Nadine was a devout Catholic and loved Pope John Paul II, St. Jude, and the rosary. She loved See's chocolates, Le Boulangerie, white blouses, and the Rolling Stones. She was a prankster. She did not like having her picture taken. 'Poopsie' was her nick name for those she loved.



Her children always came first. She was a conduit and kept them in constant communication, drawing them closer to her and each other as she grew older. She followed each child's path with loving support, and was especially devoted to her very special daughter Kristin who was such a light in her life. We know well that Nadine will be watching over Kristin every minute of every day as her 'guardian angel.'



She was a feisty Irishwoman to the end, and was always drawn to those who were loving and sincere. The family is grateful for the excellent care received at Villa Siena (Mtn. View) and Mercy Retirement (Oakland), as well as from Kindred Hospice, and would also like to express our gratitude to Patricia and Mele for their love and personal attention during the transition.



A Rosary followed by sharing of memories will be held at Crippin and Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City, CA on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 751 Waverly Street, Palo Alto, CA at 10:00 a.m. on Friday February 22, 2019.



Donations in her honor may be made to Kainos Home and Training Center, 3631 Jefferson Ave., Redwood City, CA 94062.



