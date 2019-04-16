San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Saisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine Saisi

Obituary Condolences

Nadine Saisi Obituary
Nadine Lenore Saisi

Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Richard P.Saisi; loving mother of Reyna, Regina, John and Richard Saisi and late Debbie Anderson;Grandmother to Jessica and Stephanie Saisi and Sabrina Hardison; Loving daughter of late Elena and Rebaris Tombolesi; Survived by her sister Mary Ann Rescino and niece and nephews Cynthia, Bob, Joe, Jim and Ken. Nadine taught pre-school for 25 years at the JESD.

Friends may visit Thursday, April 18th at 10am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City where a Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at The Italian Cemetery in Colma.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now