Nadine Lenore SaisiPassed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Richard P.Saisi; loving mother of Reyna, Regina, John and Richard Saisi and late Debbie Anderson;Grandmother to Jessica and Stephanie Saisi and Sabrina Hardison; Loving daughter of late Elena and Rebaris Tombolesi; Survived by her sister Mary Ann Rescino and niece and nephews Cynthia, Bob, Joe, Jim and Ken. Nadine taught pre-school for 25 years at the JESD.
Friends may visit Thursday, April 18th at 10am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City where a Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at The Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019