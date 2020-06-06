Nancy Anne MacPhee
Nancy Anne MacPhee passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday May 25, 2020. She was born in San Francisco on April 4, 1936, graduated from Dominican College, and was a resident of Marin County for over 55 years. She taught elementary school before becoming a full-time mother to four children born in her first five years of marriage. Her passions included family, well-trained dogs, her garden, yoga and nature in general. Nancy was a very devoted wife to Chester R. MacPhee Jr. (deceased), mother to Trey (Amie), Robert (Pam), Matthew (Kirsten), and Christy (Sam), grandmother to eight, sister to George and Jack Nichols (both deceased), and friend to many. Her quiet reassuring presence, as well as an honesty tempered with kindness, provided strength and encouragement for many. She was always there for you. Given the current pandemic, a memorial service will not be held at this time; the family is planning a private service later in the year at her favorite family vacation destination. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association who provided her lasting support and understanding during her husband's long illness (www.LBDA.org).

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
