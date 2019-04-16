Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Ayers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Ayers

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Ruth Ayers Nancy Ruth Ayers



(Nancy Jacobsen)



September 28,1951-March 22,2019



Nancy entered this world on September 28th, 1951 as the youngest of six children born to Carl and Dohrs Jacobsen in San Mateo, CA.



Nancy graduated from Hillsdale High School, San Mateo, CA in 1969. After attending college in San Mateo, she entered her professional life in the accounting and sales division of the corporate headquarters of Chuck E. Cheese in San Jose, CA.



In 1984 Nancy started a new career at Bank of America. Where she enjoyed a long, satisfying and highly successful career. Rising through the ranks of Treasury Management Services, she achieved the title of Senor Vice President. Nancy's stellar performance, through the years, was recognized with numerous BofA awards for outstanding sales and service, both regionally and nationally.



Throughout her lifetime Nancy enjoyed vacationing with family and friends, traveling to and visiting many exciting locations throughout the world. The Hawaiian Islands held a special place in her heart and was a destination almost every year.



On December 24, 2014, after many years of being together, Nancy and Vincent Sniffen celebrated an unannounced Hawaiian themed wedding in front of surprised guests and family members attending their annual Christmas Eve party at their longtime Redwood Shores home.



The following year Nancy retired from BofA and they moved to Lake Wildwood located in Penn Valley, CA. Nancy spent many of her childhood years playing in the waters of Deer Creek in Penn Valley and adjacent ranch owned by her father, which later became part of Lake Wildwood.



On the afternoon of Friday, March 22, 2019, Nancy's journey ended quietly during a nap at home after a morning outing.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Sniffen; Sisters, Arlene Murphy (brother in law Jerry), Jill Ramos, Susan Hufford; Brother, Dale Jacobsen (sister in law Cathy), Vincent's daughter Jacquelyn Ebner (son in Law Chris), sister in law Jane Sniffen Ciener; Grandchildren, Cameron and Chloe; Nephews and Nieces, Kirk and Michelle Murphy, Lisa and Larry Knight; Wendy Ramos, Michelle and Greg Bunting, Julie Finney; TY and Wade Hufford; Kevin, Isaac, Janice Jacobsen, Susan Pressley; Sarah and Peter Jungbluth, Krista Hamilton; numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by her parents and her sister Peggy Jacobsen.



A celebration of life will be held from noon till 4pm, Saturday, May 18th, at the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, P.O. Box 611, Nevada City, CA 95959.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is requested.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary - 530-273-2446

