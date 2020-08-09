Nancy Bachtold

Nancy Lee BachtoldAugust 21, 1928 – August 2, 2020.Nancy Lee Bachtold passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. She was 91. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Burch C. Bachtold and her sister Eleanor 'Chickie' Asselstine. Nancy is survived by her four children: Robert, Amy, Paul and Lucy and their spouses, Christine, Gordan, Kathleen 'Tad', and Dave. She was a devoted, supportive, and proud grandmother to her eight grandchildren: Dana, Kristin, Lisa, Kaitlin, Brad, Brooke, Kelly and Nicole. She was also a great-grandmother to: Jackson, James, and Roial.Nancy was born in Drayton, North Dakota. At the age of seven her family moved to a rural part of Minnesota. At the age of thirteen the family moved to Oakland, California. Nancy graduated from Oakland High School. After graduating she pursued her interest in nursing. She enrolled in the nursing program at Merritt Hospital in Oakland, California. While working as a registered nurse she met Burch who was a patient recovering from knee surgery. Burch was released shortly after they met and they married 18 months later. She worked at the University of California Hospital until the birth of her first child. At that point in time she made a career change and became a busy homemaker, raising four children. She was involved with the PTA and could be seen on the sidelines of her children's sporting events or in the audience of their school performances. She belonged to the South San Francisco Women's Club and liked to travel having been to Scotland, England and Italy. Nancy loved board games and was an avid bridge player belonging to many bridge clubs including one at the Magnolia of Millbrae where she lived her final years.Nancy loved life and loved to laugh. She had a kind, sweet, and thoughtful spirit, was selfless and extremely generous. She will be greatly missed by those that loved her dearly and by all those that knew her.Private services have been held.