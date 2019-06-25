Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Castle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Castle Obituary
Nancy "Nan" Marie Castle

Nancy "Nan" Marie Castle, 65, passed away in San Francisco on June 10, 2019. She was born on Feb. 16, 1954 in Vallejo, Ca. Nan was a graduate of Sacramento State University & Hastings Law School in S.F. She practiced law until her retirement due to medical issues.

She is survived by her brothers, David & Timothy Castle; sister, Cynthia Martin and her beloved partner of 22 years, Lawrence Dwyer.

Nan volunteered teaching at Hastings Law School as well as teaching English as a second language. She served as a pro bono attorney & assisted small children with their homework at a S.F. inner city school. She traveled to over 31 countries and recently had a book published with photographs she and Lawrence took in Peru; one country she fell in love with. She even purchased a llama for a farmer there.

Nan will be missed by relatives and all her friends she made throughout the years; especially the TiPi gang.

Share your stories of remberance with friends on Sat. July 13, 2019, 3-7p.m. at the Lush Lounge, 1221 Polk St., San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.