Nancy "Nan" Marie Castle Nancy "Nan" Marie Castle, 65, passed away in San Francisco on June 10, 2019. She was born on Feb. 16, 1954 in Vallejo, Ca. Nan was a graduate of Sacramento State University & Hastings Law School in S.F. She practiced law until her retirement due to medical issues.



She is survived by her brothers, David & Timothy Castle; sister, Cynthia Martin and her beloved partner of 22 years, Lawrence Dwyer.



Nan volunteered teaching at Hastings Law School as well as teaching English as a second language. She served as a pro bono attorney & assisted small children with their homework at a S.F. inner city school. She traveled to over 31 countries and recently had a book published with photographs she and Lawrence took in Peru; one country she fell in love with. She even purchased a llama for a farmer there.



Nan will be missed by relatives and all her friends she made throughout the years; especially the TiPi gang.



Share your stories of remberance with friends on Sat. July 13, 2019, 3-7p.m. at the Lush Lounge, 1221 Polk St., San Francisco.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

