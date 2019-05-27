Nancy Carter Edebo December 4, 1932 - March 20, 2019 On March 20, 2019, Nancy C. Edebo moved on. She was beautiful and strong in this moment, as she was in so many moments of her life. Nancy always loved holding hands, and she held our hands on this day. We miss her, already and always.



Nancy was born December 4th, 1932, in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, to Louise Powers and Charles Goodwin Carter. She spent her summers on Cape Cod, where she loved to dance and sail. She attended Smith College where her love of literature deepened. In 1955, Nancy married W.B. Carnochan; and in 1960 moved from Massachusetts to California. There she raised four children with love, play and much reading. As her children grew she began to work at the Peninsula School. There she organized a learning fair, told the story of the Gunniwolf, and taught children to delight in science. She was committed to important issues such as affordable housing and education, and showed kindness toward those around her.



Nancy married Ralph B. Edebo in 1982 and moved to Sweden, where she embraced a yet larger family, spending many good years in Stenungsund, Stockholm and on the beautiful island of Ingmarsö.



Upon Ralph's retirement, Nancy and Ralph moved to Santa Barbara, California. There they made a deeply welcoming home that became a popular destination and meeting place for family and friends. It was a place where Easter egg hunts, learning to swim, and hunts through the orange and avocado trees gave meaning and adventure to family lives.



In the past few years Nancy lived at Kensington Place in Redwood City, California. She made friends, danced, worried some, ate dessert, and continued to hold our hands. She was a beloved member of the Kensington community.



Nancy is survived and deeply missed by her sister, Linda Norton, her children Lisa (Frank), Sarah (Michael), Peter, and Sibyll (Rodrigo), Ralph's children Camilla (Bengt), and Fredrik (Marie), and their grandchildren Kate, Patrick, Anna, Bodhi, Nicholas, Sophia, Thomas, Karolina, Matilda, Gabriella, Alexandra, and Veronica, and a great-granddaughter Lärke. There are many nieces and nephews who loved Nancy and who will miss her gracious welcomes.



Family and friends will gather to remember Nancy's life, and her death.

