Nancy T. Elbing
October 3, 1939-September 21, 2019Nancy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim; devoted children Suzanne (James) and Steven; grandsons Nathaniel and Christian Xavier and Trevor Elbing; niece and nephew, Dawn and Shawn Neylon. Nancy was predeceased by parents, John and Christine (Glynn) Neylon and brother, Mel.
A third generation San Franciscan, Nancy grew up in the Eureka Valley district, a proud attendee of Mission Dolores Elementary and Notre Dame High School, Class of 1957, where she had many lifelong friendships. She will be dearly missed by her best girlfriends. Every April, she looked forward to attending the Alumni Mass at Mission Dolores Basilica and brunch seeing old friends and reminiscing.
Nancy met Jim at San Francisco City College through mutual friends at the Beta Phi Beta fraternity. Many happy memories were shared attending parties and dances, eating out at the El Rancho and driving fast in coupes and roadsters.
Together with dear friends, John and Patsy, Nancy and Jim were cruising enthusiasts and loved the open waters visiting many countries. She loved music, dancing to Zydeco enjoying the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee every year. She always remembered birthdays and sent out many cards to her friends to mark those occasions.
Nancy worked at PG and E on Market Street for 30 years and had many close friends there. After retiring, she and Jim moved to Rocklin, CA where they attended Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank First Light Home Care, her wonderful caregivers and Bristol Hospice of Roseville, CA.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 AM at St Brendan's Catholic Church, 29 Rockaway Ave, San Francisco, CA. Reception to follow in the church hall.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019