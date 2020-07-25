Nancy Levy FrankDecember 13, 1929 - July 9, 2020Nancy Levy Frank passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in San Francisco and raised in San Mateo by her parents, Henry Moffat Levy and Ruth Morris Levy, along with younger brother Henry Levy. During her youth, she was active in Girl Scouts and intramural sports. After graduating from San Mateo High School, she attended U.C. Santa Barbara, transferred to U.C. Berkeley, where she lived in Stern Hall, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science.Nancy served as an officer in the U.S. Navy at Treasure Island Naval Station during the Korean War. She was married to Robert Frank from 1953-1970. They had three children, Susan, Richard and Daniel. She supported their activities by volunteering in their schools and scout troops. In 1973, she accompanied the San Mateo High School Band on a trip to Washington, DC, where the band marched in the Inaugural Parade.Her interests in journalism and photography led to a career as a professional photographer and an active member of Soroptimist International, a service organization that empowers women and girls by providing access to education and training. She served as President of the Burlingame-San Mateo club; held leadership roles at region, federation, and international levels; and made lifelong friends wherever she traveled.Throughout her life, Nancy volunteered for community groups including the Assistance League of San Mateo, the American Association of University Women, the Red Cross, and the AARP Tax-Help Program. She was an avid golfer, antique pen collector, and devoted companion to rescue Sheltie dogs.Nancy is survived by her children, Susan of Vermont, Richard (Martina) of Switzerland, and Daniel (Cathleen) of San Diego; granddaughters, Alessandra, Simone, and Camille; cousins, Peter, Gigi, and Eric Trabant; and niece Linda Sweeney, nephews Michael Levy and Scott Levy, and their children and grandchildren.Nancy celebrated her 90th birthday in December by hosting a party for family and friends, bringing everyone together to toast a life well lived. Her ashes will be scattered in a Soroptimist Grove at Big Basin Redwoods State Park at a later date. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Soroptimist International of San Francisco, c/o Carla Carvalho-DeGraff, 616 Santana Rd, Novato CA 94945, for the Second Year Live Your Dream Award Endowment Fund.