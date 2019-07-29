Home

Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
St Pius Catholic Church
1100 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St Pius Catholic Church
Nancy passed away, surrounded by her family, on July 17, 2019 in Redwood City, CA at the age of 83 after a short illness.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Louis Geenen, her parents Capt. Roscoe L. and Henrietta Newman and her brother R. Douglas Newman. She was the cherished mother of John, Mark (Maria), Matthew (Sandra) and Sharon Geenen, adoring grandmother of Andrew Geenen, Caroline (Michael) Hewitt, Marisa and Myles Blackmon, Adellyn, Noah, Kathryn and Jillian Geenen. She is survived by brothers-in-law Marcus (Lucy) Geenen and J. Scott (Gail) Geenen, dear friend Irene Hassel, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Nancy was born January 29, 1936 in Honolulu and spent her childhood in various locations in Hawaii and mainland US during her father's naval career. She returned to California and graduated from Coronado High School in 1954 and was named Miss Coronado that same year. Lou and Nancy met in Coronado shortly thereafter and were married there in 1957, a union that lasted 49 years.
After relocating to the Bay Area, they became parishioners of St. Pius Catholic Church in Redwood City, CA and remained active in the school and church activities throughout the years. In 1978, Nancy founded Crown Bookkeeping and Payroll Services and led the company for 41 years.
Nancy truly enjoyed returning yearly to the beaches of Coronado, Stanford football and Giants baseball, traveling and spending time with family.
The Geenen family would like to recognize and appreciate Marial Macapagal for her energy and tenderness while being Nancy's primary caregiver in the last several months of her life.
A vigil will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:00 pm, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:30 am, both at St Pius Catholic Church, 1100 Woodside Road, Redwood City, CA. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Nancy's name to the St Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Pius Church.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
