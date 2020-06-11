Nancy Grey Test
Nancy Grey
Dec. 28, 1940 - May 25, 2016
Nancy Grey (Spencer) was born and raised in San Francisco. She entered into rest surrounded by her family.
After graduating from Lowell High School, she attended UCSF, the class of 1961. She was a kind and loving mother, hard worker, strongly independent, who loved to socialize, travel and read.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Deborah, sister Shirley and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from around the world.
Visitation and funeral will be at Mission Funeral Home, 22297 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA on May 14, 2016; visitation from 10-11, funeral from 11-12. Lunch will follow from 12-2pm at her daughter's home (info will be at the funeral home).
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Funeral Group, Inc. Mission Funeral Home
22297 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94541
510-881-9192
