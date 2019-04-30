Nancy Lou Hole April 22, 1936 - April 21, 2019 Our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Nancy Lou Hole, age 82, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 21, 2019.



She was born during the Great Depression on April 22, 1936, in Santa Rosa, California, the daughter of the late James and Mae Hole. She moved to San Francisco when she was six years old, eventually graduating from Balboa High School, Class of spring 1953.



She was preceded in death by her loving parents; sister Betty Bennett; brother-in-law Bill Bennett; brother-in-law Joseph Conway; Nephew Steven Bennett; niece Maureen O'Rourke; and best loyal friend, Sue Stevenson.



She was a member of the Hillsdale United Methodist church in San Mateo where she managed the prayer chain for many years and found great joy participating in the choir. She enjoyed genealogy, music, her many good friends, and spending time with her family.



Nancy is survived by her loving sister Peggy Conway and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. As proud godmother to her nephew Daniel Conway, she shared a special bond and took her role of godmother seriously. She also leaves behind countless family members and friends who will greatly miss her.



Nancy's generation of professional women paved the way for the current generation. She worked for Manufacturers Life Insurance Company for over 30 years, starting right out of high school, where she climbed the ladder. She experienced first hand the lockdown after the 101 California shooting and also the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake while working in the financial district of San Francisco.



Nancy's family will miss the always interesting conversations about life, politics, and old time San Francisco. She was kind and generous and fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Although Nancy did not have children of her own, her nieces and nephews loved her deeply and received great support and guidance from her always. She could always be counted on to keep a confidence and say just the right thing.



A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at two p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Hillsdale United Methodist Church in San Mateo with a reception to follow. In light of Nancy's life-long generosity to those less fortunate, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Samaritan House in San Mateo.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 3 to May 5, 2019