Nancy Littlepage John April 13, 1930-June 10, 2019 Nancy passed away peacefully on June 10th, surrounded by family. She will rejoin Paul (husband of 52 years) and her sister Peggie, for endless happy hours.

Nancy was born and raised in the City, a third generation San Franciscan. She attended local San Francisco schools: Grant Elementary, Lowell High School and Hamlin's School for Girls. As a teenager, Nancy would borrow her Mom's 1936 Ford convertible and take her friends to their various summer homes in Marin in search of swimming pools or lakes. She took classes at the College of Marin and San Francisco State and then began her career with Pan Am Airlines in their San Francisco offices. Married in 1955, Nancy and Paul headed off to Michigan where Paul held a job in advertising. They summered on the shores of Lake Michigan in Good Hart, creating memories of a lifetime with family and friends. 32 years later they retired from Paul's successful career and returned to Carmel, CA, building their dream home on Scenic Drive directly across the street from the tree where they were engaged in 1954. Along the way, Nancy and Paul accumulated an endless amount of friends who enjoyed their company. Nancy's quick wit kept them quite entertained. She welcomed everyone with open arms, a dish towel over her shoulder and her dog Winnie (1,2 and 3) by her side. She contributed countless hours and endless energy to numerous non-profits and worthwhile organizations in Birmingham, MI and in Carmel, CA.

Casa Abrego in Monterey and the Carmel Garden Club were near and dear to Nancy's heart for more many years, fostering friendships and memories for life. Maintaining her pristine garden was truly her happy time.

The Rio Grill in Carmel was Nancy's go-to spot. Alexis and the Rio Grill team always held her table and chilled the Chardonnay awaiting her arrival.

The Carmel Valley Manor was Nancy's final home and was a wonderful place for her and Winnie #3. Nancy nurtured many new friendships and experienced a loving staff that genuinely cared about her well-being. During Nancy's final hours, one of her nurses commented, "It's been a privilege to take care of her."

Nancy was a wonderful mother to her two children, Tina (Chris) Grippi of Sonoma and Steve (Lisa) John of Monterey, and was an amazing grandmother to Alexa, Kyle (Monterey), Dani and Jojo (Sonoma). Nancy adored her nieces and nephews Diane, Karen, Chris, Kurt, Bennet, Forrest and Amanda. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Frieda Hilbert and Claude Littlepage, her husband Paul John and her sister Peggie Littlepage Hubert.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which supports non-profits that are close to Nancy's heart.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019