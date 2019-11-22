|
Nancy Livingston Levin
April 29, 1947 – December 16, 2019Nancy Livingston Levin passed away peacefully, at UCSF Baker Cancer Hospital, holding her husband's hand, at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with cancer. During her nine-year fight, she never let cancer define her and always considered it "just a minor inconvenience." Born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, the daughter of Selma and Willard Livingston attended Shaker Heights High School and later graduated from Boston University in 1969 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.
Nancy was a proud B.U. Terrier all her life and recently served on the Dean's Advisory Board.
She moved to San Francisco in 1971 and spent her career in the advertising industry. Nancy loved to say, "I married the client." Nancy and Fred Levin, her husband of over 40 years, did meet at the office. When a business relationship of about three years became personal, they became inseparable. They loved the same things, enjoyed new experiences, worked together, traveled as often as possible, and were always surrounded by family and friends.
After retirement Nancy and Fred became the Stewards of the Shenson Foundation, started by Fred's cousins, where they supported the arts and Jewish Social Services. In addition to their philanthropic endeavors, they served on a number of distinguished non-profit boards. They loved fundraising for the organizations they supported and in 2016 together they received the Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer Award on National Philanthropy Day in San Francisco.
At the time of her death, Nancy was Chair Emeriti, of the American Conservatory Theater where she served on their Board for 13 years, seven years as Chair. She was also a past Vice Chair of Cal Performances and Board member of Congregation Rode Sholom.
In addition to her husband Fred Levin, she is survived by her son Jeff Levin, daughter-in-law Jane Levin, Grandchildren John, Jacob, & Jillian Levin, and daughter Victoria Levin as well as a large extended family and many friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Nancy on December 18th, at 11:00am, at Congregation Emanu-el, 2 Lake Street, San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Nancy Livingston to benefit Gynecologic Oncology research under the direction of Dr. Lee-may Chen or The American Conservatory Theater, 30 Grant Avenue, San Francisco 94108 in Memory of Nancy Livingston.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019