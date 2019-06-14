|
Nancy Stevens Love Nancy Stevens Love died June 25, 2018 at her home in Irvine CA with her husband, Rick Parish, at her side. She was 73. Daughter of the late Mary (Mollie) Coleman and William C Love, she was born April 11, 1945 in Quantico VA but grew up and lived in the Bay Area until the 90's when she and Rick moved to Folsom, then Irvine CA. She is survived by her husband, step daughter Kaity Parish Keene, grandsons Emmett and Cole, and siblings Gwaltney Mountford, Elizabeth Love Barron, William R Love and Stephen Love. She lives in our hearts with love.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019