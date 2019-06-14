Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Love

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Love Obituary
Nancy Stevens Love

Nancy Stevens Love died June 25, 2018 at her home in Irvine CA with her husband, Rick Parish, at her side. She was 73. Daughter of the late Mary (Mollie) Coleman and William C Love, she was born April 11, 1945 in Quantico VA but grew up and lived in the Bay Area until the 90's when she and Rick moved to Folsom, then Irvine CA. She is survived by her husband, step daughter Kaity Parish Keene, grandsons Emmett and Cole, and siblings Gwaltney Mountford, Elizabeth Love Barron, William R Love and Stephen Love. She lives in our hearts with love.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.