Nancy Main Pringle
October 20, 1926-December 4, 2019 Born in Winnetka Illinois, Nancy moved with her mother, father and younger sister, to Hillsborough where she lived for the greater part of her life. Nancy enjoyed attending Stanford University until she married Reuben W Hills III, the father of her three children. She remained close to her San Francisco Cotillion, "1945 Victory Ball" debutante group for her entire lifetime. She enjoyed modeling for charity while young and cooking, entertaining and bridge forever. She was a long standing member of the Burlingame Country Club and loved her time dancing in club shows and was a regular at the bridge table for the decades to follow. Like her father, she was always ready for fly fishing on the many rivers in northern California and beyond. It was the only time she exchanged her stilettos for the necessary gear to navigate the waters. It took failing to navigate a rope bridge in Thailand for her to accept flats as a necessity on her own feet.
Friends were a treasured part of her world until her last days. Her final years were joy filled with grandchildren, great grandchildren, her beloved son, and her bridge pals in Incline Village.
She is loved and missed by the many that came to know the pretty lady with the flying fish on the front of her car…Independent until the end , Nancy is hopefully back in her heels dancing the night away, filling heaven with merriment.
Nancy is survived by three children: Heidi Hills O'Connor, Reuben (Mart) W. Hills IV, and Vaughn Hills de Guigne; her five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
At her request no service will be held.
