Nancy J. O'Connor (Marr) November 19, 1951 - May 6, 2019 Our beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away on Sunday, May 6 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. We will remember her beautiful being, her generosity and strength, her sense of humor, and her wild side. Nancy was born November 19, 1951 in Flint, Michigan to parents James and Lorraine Marr. She graduated from Lake Fenton High School and went on to become a paralegal in San Francisco where she resided for over thirty years. Nancy was a Vice President, Sales Support Officer at Bank of America in San Francisco for many years. She leaves behind her son Quinn O'Connor, husband Dennis O'Connor, sisters Kathy Young of Detroit, MI, Carol Lee of Irvine, CA, Sally Marr-Headrick of Portland, OR, and Julie Marr of New York City. She also leaves behind loving extended families in both Connecticut and Michigan along with many dear friends and colleagues here in the Bay Area. A service will be held at Saint Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church, 500 DeHaro Street in San Francisco on May 21st at 6:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life at Blooms, 1318 18th Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Flint Clean Water Project.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019