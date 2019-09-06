|
|
Nancy Demartini Paun
1951-2019Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister; Nancy Demartini Paun passed away peacefully after battling cancer with her family by her side. She is survived by the love of her life husband Nick of 46 years, two sons Steve (wife Becky) and John (wife Joanna), and her sister Meri Wheeler (husband Jim). The adored grandmother of Isabella, Alessandra, Gianna, Vincenzo, Janessa, Juliana, Jasmine and Jaylen. Her family was the most important thing to her and she will live on through their lives. The family is holding a private service. If desired, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to ().
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019