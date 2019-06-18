Nancy J. Tarantino Nancy Jean Tarantino, 67, passed away on June 12, 2019 as the result of a brain aneurysm. Nancy was the sales manager and administrative advisor at A.Tarantino and Sons for the past 30 years. She also worked part-time at Biordi's in North Beach during those years. Born in San Francisco and raised in the Sunset District, she attended Holy Name Grammar School, St. Rose Academy, and the University of California Santa Barbara. Nancy was with the love of her life Bert Huffman for the last 33 years.

Because of her courageous spirit Nancy followed Bert up Kilimanjaro and Kala Patthar. They had numerous adventures throughout Bhutan, Thailand, and Europe. She also cycled many local miles with her friends.

Nancy's smile and distinctive laugh will forever be in our hearts. She found delight in the company of her nieces and nephews whom she loved to spoil. Nancy's warm gentle spirit made an imprint on the lives of all who knew her. Even in death, Nancy demonstrated her loving spirit by being an organ donor, helping those unknown to her.

Nancy is survived by her husband Bert Huffman, her mother Lydia Tarantino, her siblings Steve Tarantino (Concie), Terry Giorgetti (Rick), Chris McKeon (Tim), Annette Weed (Richard), Laura Tarantino, Tony Tarantino (Julie), Lisa Brodsky (Carl), and Angela Tarantino (Carl DeSalvo), and her many nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. She was predeceased in death by her father Anthony J. Tarantino.

A "Celebration of Life" Mass will be held at Holy Name Church, 1555 39th Avenue, San Francisco, on Saturday June 29th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to her favorite charity, , at .









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary