Nancy Rose Towslee
May 27, 1946 – January 19, 2020Nancy Rose Towslee passed away peacefully on January 19.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Rose Marie and Albert Schwabe. She is survived by her husband Gary, her daughter Rosalie, her beloved grandchildren Luca and Annabella, her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Kathy Schwabe, her adored nieces Nancy (Stephen) and Lisa (Michael) and their much loved children, Nicolas, Andrew, and Luisa.
A third generation native San Franciscan, Nancy attended Presentation High School, St Joseph's School of Nursing, and Lone Mountain College.
A force of nature, Nancy lit up every room she walked into with her booming laugh, witty humor, and kind heart.
Nancy asked to be remembered as a member in good standing of The Safeway Loyalty Club, a Gold Club member of Costco, and an Esteemed Contributor to The Graton Casino Building Fund.
Visitation will be at 4pm on Thursday, January 23 followed by The Rosary at 5pm at St Isabella Church, 1 Trinity Way, San Rafael.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 24 at 11am also at St. Isabella Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020