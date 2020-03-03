|
|
Nanelle Giuffre
May 8, 1947 - February 28, 2020Nanelle "Nan" Giuffre passed peacefully on February 28th, 2020 at Aegis Assisted Care in Fremont, California after a long battle with an atypical variant of Alzheimer's Disease, posterior cortical atrophy.
Nan was born May 8, 1947 in Missoula, Montana. She was the daughter of J. Dan and Mary St. John, and was raised in Petaluma, where she attended elementary school and Petaluma High School, graduating in 1965. She then moved to San Francisco and worked for Bank of America, where she met and eventually married her husband, Ron, in 1977.
After marrying Ron she left Bank of America to help raise their two daughters, she involved herself with their schools, attending all of their sports events, and assisting with their many extracurricular activities throughout their years in elementary school at Our Lady of Mercy and high school at Saint Ignatius College Preparatory. Ron and Nan were then able to enjoy many trips over the years on cruises, trips to Europe, and frequent vacations to Hawaii. Nan was also an adopted "Russian River Rat" at Ron's family cabin in Rio Nido, which she enjoyed every summer. Her other pastimes included walking along Fort Funston and nearby beaches, taking classes with friends, gardening, knitting, and sharing fun-filled weekend getaways with her close-knit group of friends. She also worked for many years as a teachers' aide and office assistant at Our Lady of Mercy where she also made many personal friends.
Nan is survived by her husband Ron; daughter Katherine Giuffre, her husband Alex Slowatek, and grandsons Nile and Skye of Centennial, Colorado; daughter Michelle Giuffre Howell and husband Jason of Divide, Colorado; sister Carol St. John and John Perry of Fremont, and nephews Dan; Gary Corippo and his wife Kim.
At Nan's request, no services will be held. To assist with the advancement of Alzheimer's research, Nan chose to donate her brain tissue for research at the University of California San Francisco and was then cremated. Her other request was to have a reception for her friends and family, which will be held in her honor at Val's Restaurant, 2468 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm. Casual attire, please. Contributions to your favorite charities in Nan's remembrance will be greatly appreciated.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020