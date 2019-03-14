Home

Nanette Reinhard

Nanette Reinhard Obituary
Nanette H Reinhard

March 15, 1926 - March 10, 2019

Nanette passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Nanette was a mother, a wife and a friend. Her friendships spanned more than 78 years. Nanette was the daughter of Harry and Helen Hennings. She was preceded in death by her one brother, Harrison (Hi) Hennings, her son John Reinhard, son-in-law John David and her great granddaughter, Teal David. Nanette attended Holy Names High School, then transferred to Piedmont High School and continued on to Stephens College. After college she worked as a photographer's assistant and soon after married Sebastian E. Reinhard Jr., together they raised raised 7 children. Nanette is survived by 6 children, Diane David, Bill Reinhard, Paula Morgan (husband, Bob Morgan), Cherie Williams, Bobby Reinhard (wife, Kathy Reinhard) and Tom Reinhard. Johnny Reinhard passed away in 2008. She always felt her legacy in life was her 20 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren with one on the way. She loved them dearly and stayed involved and connected with them her whole life.
The family would like to thank Hospice By The Bay for their care during her final months.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019
