Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
San Mateo Buddhist Temple
2 S. Claremont St.
San Mateo, CA
Inurnment
To be announced at a later date
Skylawn Memorial Park
June 20, 1947 - May 17, 2019

Naohiro Kohara, age 71, died peacefully at home in Foster City. Born in Kagoshima, Japan, he moved to California in 1965. He took pride in his work as a Gardener and Landscaper until he retired in 2014. Naohiro was an outstanding athlete who enjoyed Sumo, golf, bowling, SF Giants and Japanese baseball, and fishing. He was a devoted reader of the Sporting Green. He was a man of great honor who loved his family and friends.
Survived by wife Taeko; sons: Shingo & Steven; brothers: Tsutomu, Naomi, Tomohiro, & Hiroshi; and grandchildren: Georgia, Oliver, Laura & Rachel. Preceded in death by son George and sister Hiru Osako.
Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 1st at the San Mateo Buddhist Temple, 2 S. Claremont St., San Mateo. Inurnment at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 24, 2019
