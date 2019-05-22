|
|
Naohiro Kohara
June 20, 1947 - May 17, 2019Naohiro Kohara, age 71, died peacefully at home in Foster City. Born in Kagoshima, Japan, he moved to California in 1965. He took pride in his work as a Gardener and Landscaper until he retired in 2014. Naohiro was an outstanding athlete who enjoyed Sumo, golf, bowling, SF Giants and Japanese baseball, and fishing. He was a devoted reader of the Sporting Green. He was a man of great honor who loved his family and friends.
Survived by wife Taeko; sons: Shingo & Steven; brothers: Tsutomu, Naomi, Tomohiro, & Hiroshi; and grandchildren: Georgia, Oliver, Laura & Rachel. Preceded in death by son George and sister Hiru Osako.
Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 1st at the San Mateo Buddhist Temple, 2 S. Claremont St., San Mateo. Inurnment at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 24, 2019