Naomi Susan CissnaIt is with great sadness that the family of Naomi Cissna announces she peacefully passed in her sleep on December 1, 2019. Naomi was born in Los Angeles on January 10, 1934. She was the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Witt) Ziff and she had one brother Steven Ziff who predeceased her.
Naomi's parents settled in Burlingame, CA where she grew up and attended Roosevelt Grammar school and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1951.
Naomi met the love of her life, Air Force Master Sergeant Robert A. Cissna, Jr., from New Jersey, at the Rolladium Roller Rink in San Mateo where she was introduced to Robert by her mother, who adored him immediately. They were married in Burlingame, August 1951.
The Cissna's settled in Belmont where they raised their family, Kathleen Parkin (John), Korene Huston (David) and Robert J. Cissna (Suzanne).
They have five grandchildren, Janelle Stultz (Christopher), James Huston (Erica), Rachel Cissna, Thomas Cissna and Antony Cissna. She was also blessed with four great grandchildren, Addison, Joseph and Jacob Stultz and Ariana Huston.
Naomi worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper while caring for her loving husband and children. She was a member of the Belmont PTA where she was president and continued to volunteer for different PTA affiliations. She was also a longtime member of the Burlingame Historical Society and a member of the Burlingame High School Alumni Association.
Naomi enjoyed life, family members and friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others and she will be missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at Burlingame Masonic Hall, 145 Park Road, on January 25, 2020, from 1:30 to 4:30p.m., in her honor.
Naomi asked for any contributions to please be given to the Burlingame Historical Society, POB 144, Burlingame, CA 94011, in her name.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 8, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020