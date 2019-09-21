San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Natalie Abram


1950 - 2019
Natalie Abram Obituary
Natalie Lilly Abram

December 23, 1950 - September 7, 2019

Heaven has received a wonderful wife, sister, aunt and friend, joining her parents, Tullio and Mary Abram, grandmother Natalia D'Incao, and nephew Jesse Callejas.
Natalie was born in Tandil, Argentina and came to the U.S in 1953. She spent much of her life in the Bay Area but traveled and lived in Europe for a few years. She bicycled from Daly City to Big Sur and all the way to Oregon and back after high school.
In 1980, she married Angel Elvira and soon thereafter moved to Spain where she taught English. They returned to the U.S. and moved to Oregon but she missed her family and friends. They decided to buy a home and settle in Daly City. She worked for the City of San Mateo as an administrative assistant, just recently retired, but made lifelong friends of her coworkers.
She leaves behind heartbroken family and beloved friends. We'll miss her gentle spirit, sparkling blue eyes and wonderful smile.
She is survived by her husband Angel Elvira, brother Robert (Marcy) Abram, sister Lucy (Sal) Callejas, nephews Trevor, Adam (Jessica) and Matthew, niece Molly, great-niece Tiana and great-nephew Jordan.
Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Reception to follow.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
