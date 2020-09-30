Natalie Lagorio

Lagorio, Natalie (nee Lina Croce)

December 25, 1921 - September 26, 2020

Natalie was born on Christmas day, 1921, in Oakland to Francesca and Felice Croce, now both deceased. Her siblings were Elda (Louis) Cavagnolo of Oakland, Leo (Pina) Croce of Walnut Creek and Fred (June) Croce of St. Louis, Mo., all deceased. She was raised in Oakland, attending local schools, graduating from Oakland Technical High and attending Holy Names College.



Natalie's employment started at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and at General Mills, Inc., both in San Francisco. From 1947 to 1950 she served in the US Department of State, Foreign Service, and after six months training in Washington, DC, took up her post in Bern, Switzerland for two years. Many of people she met there remained friends throughout her life, meeting with them often throughout the years.



Upon her return from Bern, after working at Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley, she was employed by Crown Zellerbach Corporation in San Francisco as secretary to the President, James David Zellerbach. When Mr. Zellerbach was tapped by President Eisenhower to be Ambassador to Italy, Natalie was invited to go with him as his personal secretary. This was a delight to her parents, that their daughter should return to their homeland in such a capacity.



Four years in Rome were fun, glorious years, high-lighted by the fact that it was there that she ran into an old high school acquaintance from Oakland, Henry Lagorio, who was on sabbatical leave from UC Berkeley. The romance flourished and upon completion of her tour of duty in Rome, they were married in January, 1962, in Oakland, CA.



Henry's position as Professor of Architecture started a new life for her. Her love for travel fit perfectly with his. When he was appointed Director of UC's Education Abroad program in Italy, they returned to Italy and lived in Padova for 2 wonderful years, making life-long friends among the Padovani. They also lived in Honolulu for two years while Henry taught at the University there.



Her husband's specialization in the role of architects in earthquake-resistant structures took them around the world "chasing" earthquakes. They had 2 tours of duty in Washington, DC, with the National Science Foundation to set up workshops for the role of architects in seismic safety and made grants available for earthquake studies. Natalie went with him whenever she could to the many countries throughout the world where he was invited to do research and studies on earthquakes.



Volunteer work was a good part of her life. Since 1962 she participated in the University Section Club, comprised of UC faculty wives whose main function was the support of American and foreign students in housing, assimilation, emergency financial aid, etc., and twice was secretary of the Club. Because of her love of the theatre she was active in various roles as volunteer for Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Aurora Theatre. While living in Honolulu she was a docent at the Bishop Museum and participated in the work of the Women's Auxiliary of the Honolulu Symphony.



Natalie and Hank had no children of their own, but they doted on nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews whom they loved deeply and who were the delight of their lives. There were many happy hours and memories with "the kids".



It was a good life well spent!



There will be a private service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery due to the current coronavirus pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store