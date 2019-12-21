|
Natividad S. HerbertNatividad Schermerhorn Herbert, a.k.a Nettie, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2019. She was born March 27, 1927 in Tuguegaro, Philippines to William and Esperanza Schermerhorn. She was the 10th child of a family of 11 children . She married her longtime friend, and love of her life, Robert S. Herbert, a.k.a Bob on June 30th 1951 who preceded her in death in 1999. They were married for 48 years and were never far apart from each other.
Nettie was a dedicated mother and teacher. She taught for 20 years and was a principal for over 10 years. She loved gardening, traveling with her soulmate, Bob and eating Haagen Daz ice cream.
Nettie is survived by her sister, Grace Schermerhorn and her adopted sister Rose Chromy; her eldest daughter, Christina (Tina), her son, Robert "Jeff" Herbert, his wife Doris, and her youngest daughter Kimberley, and her husband David; her grandchildren, Rob and his wife Emily, Stephanie and her husband Daren, Alex, Ryan, Emily and Amy; plus 3 great-grandchildren Ayden, Sylas and Rynn and numerous nephews and nieces. She loved them all and touched each and every one of their lives.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1310 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019