Naveed Sami died April 18th near his home in Oakland after a brief illness. Born in Lahore, Pakistan in 1960, he made his home in the US for most of his life. Equally committed to making the world a better place and exploring its immense beauty and wonders, Naveed was a bright spark in the lives of those who knew him. He is sorely missed by his children, Waleed Sami, 29, and Noorulain Sami, 24, of Richmond VA, his long-time partner, Emily Tibbott, and many others, including his family in Pakistan.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
