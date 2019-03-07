San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Moynihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Moynihan

Obituary Condolences

Neal Moynihan Obituary
Cornelius Joseph"Neal" Moynihan

Cornelius "Neal" Moynihan, a native of San Francisco, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 at the age of 95. He leaves behind his beloved wife Eva and their daughter Christine (Steve Schulmeister). He was preceded in death by his two sons: Neal and John; and their mother, Eileen. He was a graduate St. Peter's High School in SF and Santa Clara University. After serving proudly in WWII in the 100th Infantry Division of the US Army, he went on to work as an auditor for the State of California Workman's Comp Department, enjoying retirement after a 30 year career. Neal was also a proud member of the Society of the 100 Sons of Bitche for his part in the Storm and Capture of the proud Citadel in the Maginot Line on March 16, 1945. At the family's request, private services will be held prior to his being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now