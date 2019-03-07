Cornelius Joseph"Neal" Moynihan Cornelius "Neal" Moynihan, a native of San Francisco, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 at the age of 95. He leaves behind his beloved wife Eva and their daughter Christine (Steve Schulmeister). He was preceded in death by his two sons: Neal and John; and their mother, Eileen. He was a graduate St. Peter's High School in SF and Santa Clara University. After serving proudly in WWII in the 100th Infantry Division of the US Army, he went on to work as an auditor for the State of California Workman's Comp Department, enjoying retirement after a 30 year career. Neal was also a proud member of the Society of the 100 Sons of Bitche for his part in the Storm and Capture of the proud Citadel in the Maginot Line on March 16, 1945. At the family's request, private services will be held prior to his being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019