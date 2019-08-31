|
Neil Taylor Burton
November 16,1931 - June 5, 2019Neil Taylor Burton passed forward peacefully with grace and ease on June 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born in Claremont, CA on November 16, 1931, Neil was the first child of Elbert Neil Burton and Fern Elizabeth Taylor Burton. Neil often recounted fond childhood memories of living with his parents and brother Peter at the boarding house of his beloved maternal grandmother, Annie Thistle Taylor, in Claremont.
From Claremont, Neil's family moved to San Marino, CA. where he relished his formative years. Neil had many friends, loved playing sports, sang in his church choir, and shared wonderful adventures with his adored German Shepard, Rex. In 1949, he graduated from South Pasadena High, where he excelled in rugby, football, and math. He especially enjoyed English class, where he further cultivated his family's love of word play, verbal puzzles, and correct grammar.
Outside of school, Neil always had a job. His trademark robust energy and spark landed him opportunities ranging from newspaper boy to carpentry assistant. He developed and applied his mechanical aptitude by working on cars and motorcycles, once rebuilding an entire Model A Ford engine. With the money he saved, Neil and a good buddy took a thrilling summer tour through Europe, on motorcycles they purchased from U.S. soldiers who'd finished their tours and were returning home.
Neil's upbringing during the height of the Great Depression laid the foundation for his lifelong resourcefulness and ingenuity. He observed his family's tenacious work ethic, appreciation of everyday beauty, and wise use of resources—all of which became essential elements in his future profession as a successful building contractor.
After high school, Neil landed a coveted football scholarship to Rutgers University, where he studied civil engineering and excelled in football and lacrosse. After two years at Rutgers, Neil transferred to UC Berkeley, where he became an avid squash and handball player and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1954.
At Cal, Neil's classic good looks and affable personality attracted the attention of Jane Walker Lowry. Neil and Jane married in December 1954. After serving as a U.S. Air Force pilot in Ardmore, OK, Neil and Jane settled in Kentfield, CA with their three daughters: Elizabeth, Taylor, and Molly. Neil was a hands-on father, nurturing his daughters' athletic, academic, and artistic endeavors. He taught his girls to body surf, tutored them in math, and had fun building drip sandcastles at Stinson Beach, where many summers were shared with friends. The Burton family also enjoyed skiing at Alpine Meadows, hiking on Mt. Tamalpais, and traveling to Hawaii to spend Christmas vacations with their cousins.
Neil's impeccable work ethic and talents blossomed into his thriving business as an independent building contractor. Inspired by Jane's aesthetic and business acumen, his early work years focused on remodeling projects in nearby Bolinas and Stinson Beach. As his reputation for high quality construction grew, he undertook various contracts, including the Gorilla Grotto at the San Francisco Zoo; the Mount Tamalpais Water Treatment Plant; the former Marin County Courthouse in San Rafael; the stairway entrance to Tamalpais High School; and numerous remodels and spec homes. Neil often attributed his success to great friend and master carpenter, Ken Grant, with whom he worked for over 30 years.
In 1974, following Jane's passing, Neil married Mimi Bentley Black and welcomed her three children Harvey (Tres), Anne, and Caren to the Kentfield home. Neil coached Molly and Caren's soccer team, mentored Tres in woodworking, and shared his love of nature with Anne.
Throughout their 45-year marriage, Mimi and Neil enjoyed several shared interests and activities. These included volunteering with St. John's Church and Audubon, family ski trips, playing bridge and tennis with friends, and a passion for birdwatching. They traveled extensively to see birds around the world, including visits to the Bering Strait, Costa Rica, Russia, the Galápagos Islands, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Baltic Sea. Neil remarked that his most memorable bird sighting was of the Stellar Sea Eagle in Kamchatka, Russia.
Singing was another of Neil's greatest passions; he loved expressing his beautiful baritone voice in concert with others. He sang with the Loring Club in San Francisco for many years and was a proud member of St. John's choir for 45 years. As a civic-minded member of his community, Neil served on the Board of the Buckelew Foundation and gave generously to many charitable organizations promoting environmental conservation, animal welfare, and human kindness.
Neil valued lifelong relationships and was loyal to South Pasadena High, Rutgers, and UC Berkeley, through which he enjoyed lively reunions and sponsored trips. Many years of Big Games were shared with his family and friends when Cal played their archrival, Stanford, each autumn. His decades-long association with SIRS was a highlight of his retirement, and he cherished the fraternity he shared with his SIRS comrades.
After raising three daughters, Neil was delighted to welcome two grandsons to the family. He shared his love of building, travel, and the natural world with Emilio Walker Izquierdo, and his fondness of architecture, animals, and music with Weston Walker Ivans. All three appreciated good humor and sharing well-told jokes and stories.
Neil enjoyed the last months of his life at The Redwoods in Mill Valley. The family is grateful for the excellent care and kindness he received there. It was a comfort to Neil that The Redwoods was fittingly located in a beautiful natural environment between two projects he built: The Mill Valley Water Treatment Plant and the entry arch and stairway to Tamalpais High School.
Remaining here to miss the twinkle in his bright blue eyes are beloved daughters Elizabeth Lowry Burton, Anne Taylor Burton, and Molly Walker Ivans; devoted wife Mary Elizabeth Burton; her children Harvey Black III, Anne Black (Terry), and Caren Deardorf; grandchildren Emilio, Weston, Alex, Bryce, Andrei, Cole, and Aubrey; and nephew Barry Burton.
A celebration of life in Neil's honor will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ross, CA, on Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m., followed by a buffet luncheon where we invite friends to share memories of Neil; he would appreciate your doing something kind or telling a shaggy dog story for him in his absence. One of his favorite things in life besides vanilla ice cream was being a U.S. Air Force pilot, and we are comforted knowing that he is now soaring in the heavens with the best of them.
Gifts in memoriam may be sent to Guide Dogs for the Blind: 350 Los Ranchitos Road, San Rafael, CA 94903, or Audubon Canyon Ranch: 4900 Shoreline Highway, Stinson Beach, CA 94970.