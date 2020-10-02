Neil Laughlin

Neil T. Laughlin
August 22, 1938 ~ September 25, 2020
On September 25, 2020, Neil T. Laughlin passed away peacefully at home of natural causes after a long illness. Neil was 82 and a native San Franciscan. He attended St. Thomas the Apostle Grammar School, St. Ignatius High School ('56), San Francisco State University and Stanford University (MA and EdD).
Neil was a career physical educator and coach who published numerous research articles on both the physical and mental aspects of athletes and sport. He loved teaching and taught full-time at the University of San Francisco for 47 years and part-time at City College of San Francisco for 30 years as well. He started his teaching and coaching career at Oceana High School in Pacifica, Ca teaching and coaching speech and coaching wrestling and football.
While earning his doctorate at Stanford University, Neil also worked as a deputy sheriff for the City and County of San Francisco.
Neil was also a long-time student and sensei of Judo as a 5th degree blackbelt as well as having been inducted into the San Francisco State Football Hall of Fame, which was a very proud moment for him.
Those who knew Neil also knew him as a highly intelligent, non-conforming, personable "character" that had friends and acquaintances from all walks of life. He definitely did things "his way".
He was also an early supporter of gay rights as well as in the recruitment and training of women in public safety in the early 1970's.
Neil is survived by Maryann Laughlin, whom he married in 1963, and sons Sean (Mari) and Jimmy as well as grandsons Connor and Liam.
Other family members include Mike Laramie, Jim Laramie and predeceased by Tom Laramie.
The family will hold a private closed ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ARC of San Francisco (thearc.org
), Autism Society (autism-society.org
) or charity of choice
.