Cornelius Patrick LyonsCornelius Patrick Lyons passed away peacefully on Sunday September 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones. Neil was the beloved husband of the late Clara J. Lyons, and the loving Father of Janet (Greg) Cacharelis, Jean (Brian) Wisecarver, Jacqueline (Eric) Cowans, and Maria (Chris) Brill. The proud grandfather of Nicholas and Matthew Cacharelis, Neil (Ashley) and Caroline Wisecarver, Danielle and Blake Cowans, Olivia and Harper Brill. Devoted son to Matthew and Elizabeth Lyons (both deceased) and adored son-in-law to Maria and Barney Stanz (both deceased). Caring brother to Eileen Mitchell, Betty Kevorkian (deceased) and Noreen Ruane. When he married into the Spina family he lovingly became a son and brother to all. Uncle Neil was cherished by many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Neil was a native of San Francisco where he graduated from Sacred Heart High School. In 1957 Neil joined the United States Army and was stationed in Alaska. Neil and Clara were happily married at St. Philip's Church on November 7, 1959. Together, they started a family and moved to San Mateo County to raise their children in Burlingame. Upon their well-deserved retirement, they moved to San Mateo.
Neil was a member of the IBEW Local #6, beginning his career as an inside wireman. He then went on to work for McClure Electric, Inc in 1971, where he eventually became business partners with his life long best friend, Tom McClure, until he retired in 2013. Neil loved going to work every morning and was often the first one in, excited to start the day. He was incredibly proud of their accomplishments and would often point out their work in buildings all over SF. Neil was a member and chaired many committees for the San Francisco Electrical Contractors Association.
Being as cool and funny as he was, it is no surprise that Neil was the greatest storyteller and the life of every party. He spent endless summers in Clearlake with friends and family and enjoyed many weekends and vacations in Tahoe Donner, where he built a beautiful home that truly became his wife's happy place. Neil had a passion for cars and boats and could often be seen driving his convertible down Burlingame Avenue, most likely on his way to enjoy a meal at Il Fornaio, Nini's or Christie's. He was a man of many traditions, now proudly instilled in his family, and was incredibly generous. His big heart and that generosity meant he was the best and most thoughtful gift giver, making the anticipation and excitement for birthdays or Christmas that much greater for all his grandkids. He and Clara were amazing hosts and effortlessly welcomed so many into their homes for parties, dinners and vacations. When Neil looked at you with his blue eyes and teased you a little bit, you knew you were a part of his club.
While we miss him dearly it eases our mind that he has been reunited with the love of his life.
A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday October 21st at Our Lady of Angels Church 1721 Hillside Dr, Burlingame, CA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday October 22nd at 10:30am at Our Lady of Angels Church 1721 Hillside Dr, Burlingame, CA. Neil will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, San Francisco in his memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019