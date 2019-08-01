Home

Fernwood Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
301 Tennessee Valley Rd
Mill Valley, CA 94941
415-968-0554
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
1934 - 2019
Neil Malloch, the son of Rolph Malloch and Silvia Cowell (Dreyer), passed away in mid-June while hiking in California's Death Valley. Born June 3, 1934 in Palo Alto, this proud San Franciscan and Stanford University graduate, left his mark as a notable historian and world traveler.
Neil was much admired and respected by his extended family, the Dreyers, the Brigdens, the Freibergs, and the Waldykas.

We are honored to have had him included in our gene pool. He fit right into the mix. An encounter with the man was always interesting, and that's how we liked it. He will be sorely missed.

Friends are invited to attend:
Neil Malloch Memorial Gathering
Friday, August 16th, 2019
11:00am--1:00pm

FERNWOOD CEMETERY
AND FUNERAL HOME
(FD#1281)
301 Tennessee Valley Rd
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019
