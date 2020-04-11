San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Nell Pumphrey Obituary
E. Nell Pumphrey

E. Nell Williams was born in Houston TX. on July 16, 1937. She was the fifth child of Richard & Fanetta Williams. Upon graduation from Phillis Wheatley High School in Houston, she came to San Francisco. Nell arrived in May of 1955 to visit her eldest sister, Anna Powell and to assist in the care of her newly born nephew, Milton Powell. Nell remained in San Francisco to attend City College where she proudly graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree. Desiring more education, she matriculated at San Francisco State University with a BA in Social Work, and later earned two MA's in Counseling and one MA in Educational Administration.
Nell served as an educator with the San Francisco Unified School District for 32 years. Prior to that she was a Director with the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department. Nell was clearly very passionate about working with children, and helping anyone in need.
Nell met her future husband Frank L. Pumphrey in 1960 at a wedding of mutual friends. After an eight year courtship, they married in August of 1968 and remained together until his untimely death of heart failure in 1996.
E. Nell Williams Pumphrey died on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at her home in San Francisco. Nell suffered from an aggressive form of vascular dementia from 2006 until her death. Nell was surrounded by her family and caregiver of ten years, Anna Bola.
Nell is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her siblings Anna Williams Powell, Ruby Williams Addison, and Thomas M. Williams.
Nell leaves to celebrate her life, her son Zachary W. Pumphrey and a sister Anita Williams, both of San Francisco. Joyce Williams McAnthony of Fort Worth TX., and a host of other family & friends.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, and the Hospice By The Bay in the name of E. Nell Pumphrey.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
