NELLIE P. DEL ROSARIOOn Saturday, November 21, 2020, Nellie passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord. She was surrounded by her family, Dorothy (Virgil) Frias and Doris (Erick) Arana. Nellie, 90, a long time computer operator working at Joseph Magnin, AMFAC, EDS and BHP Mining where she retired. In addition to her two daughters, Nellie was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who will miss sharing stories, laughter and hugs.