Nellie Picolotto
Nellie Josephine Picolotto of San Francisco passed away on 11-14-20 at the age of 97.
Nellie was born on October 1, 1923 in Martinez, California to Joseph and Mary Bellato. Raised in Martinez, she graduated from Alhambra High in 1941 and applied to work at Shell Oil. She was turned down because her father was in their employ and Shell Oil considered it nepotism. She eventually got a job at Shell after the start of World War II. She married Eddy Picolotto in 1945 and moved to San Francisco where they purchased a building in the Marina district that she single-handedly managed while raising her four young daughters. She worked for the late SF Sheriff Matthew Carberry at City Hall and for the SF school system. In later years she helped Eddy at their restaurant, the Deer Inn on Folsom Street, where she cooked lunches and prepared amazing dinners for the bus-loads of people returning from the forty-niners football games, various parties and family gatherings.
She was the matriarch of our family and a first-generation Italian American and was immensely proud of her heritage. She was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation for 50 years and the DePaul Seniors.
Nellie loved to travel. She took her daughters on a trip to Italy and her entire family on an Alaskan cruise. In addition, her travels took her to Australia and Japan to name a few. She also enjoyed her bus trips to Reno.
Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Eddy Picolotto, Loving mother of Lynn Peters (Jack), Loyce Picolotto, the late Cheryl Picolotto, and Regina Garrison (Rick). Devoted Nonna to Adele, Maurice, Brent, Tiffany, Nicole, Alexis, Vania, Reid and Randi. Loving Bis Nonna to Ian, Enzo, Jacob, Quentin, Connor, Ava, Taylor, Lia, Claude, Wade and Rudi. Survived by her brother John Bellato (Jane), predeceased by her sister Evelyn Viglienzone and brother Edward Bellato. Aunt of many devoted nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many family, friends, and her weekend buddies, Ray, and Victor
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services are private. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when these restrictions are lifted.