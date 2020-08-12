Nello Piccinini

NELLO NICOLA PICCININI1924 - 2020Nello grew up in North Beach and attended Galileo High School. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Pacific during WWII as a Sergeant Medic. After the war, Nello married Dorothy Carney in 1949. He was a great baseball fan and played AAA Ball into the late 1950's. He was co-owner of both My Pet Market in the Sunset and then Jovanelo's Restaurant.He is survived by five daughters, and son-in-laws; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care our Father received at the S.F. Veteran Care Center.