Neville Rich
March 19, 1928 - April 1, 2020Neville was born in 1928 to Neville J. Rich and Anne Harris, and passed peacefully on April 1. He grew up in San Francisco and attended Washington High School before graduating from U.C. Berkeley in 1950. Neville was a veteran of the Korean War, which he spent in the Finance Corp in France. In 1956, he married Lila Joan Sankowich and together they raised four children in the Jordan Park neighborhood of San Francisco. After earning his CPA and working a few years with a national accounting firm, he and a partner started their own firm.
Neville was a lifelong Cal fan. A season ticket holder of the football and basketball teams for decades, he waited patiently, and unsuccessfully, since 1959 for another Rose Bowl appearance.
An avid collector, Neville amassed over 15,000 unique miniature bottles from around the world, and also collected US, Israeli, and UN stamps. And anything with a horse on it. An urban cowboy before that was fashionable, Neville was happiest on a horse at his beloved Sonoma house. His homemade Nouveau Rich red wines made a splash. He was an avid reader, including all Shakespeare plays and books by Mark Twain. And he was quite the philosopher, with creative interpretations of alleged Confucious sayings.
Neville cared dearly for his close friends, of which he had many in the Bay Area and beyond, and most of all for his family. He took particular joy in seeing his grandchildren grow up. Among countless other cherished memories, his children remember his famous "mystery trips" fondly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lila, his four children Edward, Andrew, Juli and Dan, his nephew Matt, all of their spouses, and his eleven grandchildren.
If you wish to honor Neville with a donation, please consider the Lila S. and Neville Rich Family Achievement Award Scholarship at U.C. Berkeley or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020