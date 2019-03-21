Ngar Gee Lee (Nora) Ngar Gee Lee (Nora), age 91, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Thursday, March 18, 2019. She had been living in South San Francisco. She had been a long time San Francisco resident.





Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 28, at McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary, 4545 Geary Boulevard (10th Avenue and Geary), San Francisco, California. Pastor Joshua So will be officiating. Burial will follow at Cypress Lawn Cemetery.





Nora was born January 6, 1928, in Taishan, China. In 1946, when Nora was 18, David Lee, her future husband, traveled to China and married Nora. They sailed together on the USS Gordon from China to San Francisco. In 1947, they moved to Houston, Texas where they started a family. Nora learned enough english to pass her driving test and become a US citizen. She learned to sew by copying dresses she brought home from the department stores. In 1960, Nora and David moved the family to San Francisco Chinatown where she started sewing at home doing piece work while an at home mom. Soon, she got a full time job at the prestigious Lilli Ann Corporation where she mastered the fine art of sewing and specializing in piping. In 1963, they moved the family to the Richmond District in San Francisco. After 30 years of sewing, Nora retired in 1991. She then started traveling and enjoying the senior citizen groups around the city: the Salvation Army and then the Jackie Chan Senior Center. In 2015, Nora suffered a stroke and onset of dementia. She then moved to the Joyful Chapter Senior Living Center.





Ngar was predeceased in death by her husband (David) and her son (Johnny) and her daughter, (Danice). Survivors include her children: Bernie (Ginger) Lee, Joyce Lee, Annie (Doug) Allison, David (Mary) Lee and Daniel Lee; her grandchildren: Rhea (Troy), Aisha (Kitaro), Kelly and Ali; her great-grandchildren: Christian and Kai; her sisters: Lee Yin Ma, and Linda (Monte) Oliver; her nieces: Lisa and Lydia (Daryl) and her nephews: Quinlan (Kris) and Pak Yin (Fan) and other nieces and nephews.





Many thanks to the director and staff at Joyful Chapter for their loving care of Nora. And many thanks to Pastor Joshua So for baptising Nora on January 30, 2019.











