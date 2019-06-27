Nicholas Camera May 18, 1935 - June 24, 2019 Nick Camera passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 24th in San Rafael, after a long battle with pneumonia. He was 84 years old.

His parents were Gaetano and Palmina Camera both from Amalfi Italy. He was married to Cecile Pallas his best friend and love of his life on August 19,1961, at Notre Dame de Victoires in San Francisco. They were happily married for 57 years.



Nick attended Columbus Elementary, Polytechnic High School and graduated from San Francisco State University. Nick was a native San Franciscan and grew up on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue.



Nick then joined the Navy and served on the USS Lenawee for two years towards the end of the Korean War. Part of the time was with his brother, Salvatore. He had fond memories and stories of his time served.



Nick taught History, PE and coached several sports for 32 years at Poly and Galileo. He was an avid gardener, cook, fisherman, hunter, and wine maker. He enjoyed attending his grandsons sporting events and never missed a game. You could ask him any question on history, geography or government and he would happily give you a dissertation.



He enjoyed arranging lunches with other retired teachers and friends at Capp's Corner. Nick actively participated in watching YouTube videos of Old Italian pop singers including Frankie Fanelli and Jimmy Roselli, and joining in on their singing. He had a great sense of humor, loved a good joke, and was extremely generous yet humble.



Nick is survived by his wife Cecile, daughter Nancy Clary (Rick), son Tom. Grandchildren Nick, Ricky and Andrew. Brother Sal (Betty), sister Theresa Siragusa (deceased). Nieces and Nephews Peter (Sue), Tom (Sheila), John (Lynn) Siragusa and Terri Stornetta (Stan). Chrissie (Dave), Steve (Jenny) Camera. Suzanne Grahame, Also survived by many grand nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be July 1st at 11:00 AM at St. Raphael's Church, 1104 5th Avenue, San Rafael, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Childrens' hospital or the .



Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 28 to June 30, 2019