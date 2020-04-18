|
Nicholas ChoulosIt was, for Nicholas Choulos, clear what he would do with the jar containing a human brain that a doctor friend had given him — he would bring it to school and show it to his science class.
The decision was, like most of his schoolroom methods, a major hit with students, but it caused a bit of an uproar at Clifford Elementary School, in Redwood City, when a fellow teacher stumbled across the macabre exhibit in the refrigerator in the teacher's lunchroom.
The brain brouhaha — which the smooth-talking educator quickly cleared up — wasn't really surprising to anybody who knew Mr. Choulos, who spent a lifetime defying convention, beating the odds and spreading the wisdom of a man who lived through hardship and heartache.
Nicholas Choulos, the gregarious son of Greek immigrants who overcame disability to become a husband, teacher and father of four, died on March 27 of respiratory failure. He was 89.
Born in San Francisco on Oct. 10, 1930, he grew up on Santa Marina Street, in the Bernal Heights district. His parents, George and Anastasia Choulos, had immigrated from the Peloponnese region of Greece.
He remembered hunting jack rabbits in the Sunset District's long-gone sand dunes, traveling by train to spend summers with his brother, Bill, and their three cousins in Sparks, Nevada, and regularly hitching rides on the outside of streetcars.
He often told the karmic tale of a conductor who once caught him trying to catch a free ride on a cable car and kicked him off. The cable car then lost its brakes, plummeted down a hill and crashed, he said. Nobody was seriously hurt, but it was, to him, an early indication that luck was on his side.
Mr. Choulos, who everyone called Nick, graduated from Mission High School in 1948 and, at age 19, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He said he was paralyzed by the disease at first, causing his parents to summon a witch doctor from a Greek village to sprinkle holy water over him.
He slowly regained use of his legs and got a degree at San Francisco State, which was then a teaching college.
He met his future wife, Joan Pratt, also a schoolteacher, at Lake Temescal where he often swam. They were married in 1956 at San Francisco City Hall.
The couple bought a house in Redwood City, where, on the last day of the school year, he would bring his entire class on bicycles for a pool party.
Mr. Choulos spent a lot of time at Pete's Harbor, where he was one of the youngest members of the Old Farts Yacht Club.
He often told about the time in 1986 when a sailboat crashed into his newly purchased motorboat after the pilot got startled by tigers floating by on a barge. Turns out, the tigers were being moved from Redwood City to Vallejo by Marine World/Africa U.S.A.
Mr. Choulos was very close to his brother, Vasilios "Bill" Choulos, a colorful San Francisco lawyer. To keep busy after his retirement, he did maintenance work for his brother at the law firm in the historic Haas Lilienthal building on Franklin Street.
The Choulos' sold their Redwood City home in the late 1980s and purchased five acres in Sonoma, where they built their dream house.
He was heartbroken when his wife died of breast cancer in 1991 and his brother passed away from emphysema in 2003.
Confined to a wheelchair in his final years, he lived a full life traveling with his children, holding parties at his house, tending the roses in his garden and doting on his beloved Labrador, George, who died a few months before he did.
He is survived by sons Chris Choulos, of Virginia, and Bill Choulos, of Sonoma; daughters Cassandra Fimrite, of Mill Valley, and Adrienne Watkins, of Danville; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020