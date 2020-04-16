|
Nicholas Michael Graves
November 28, 1940 - April 3, 2020
Nicholas "Kolya" Michael Graves, of San Francisco, CA, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 of complications from lymphoma at Coming Home Hospice. He was 79 years old.
Nick was born in Los Angeles in 1940 to Mikhail Nicolai Glooshkov (Graves) and Catherine Currey, both immigrants to the U.S. His Russian heritage from his father lived on through his love of family gatherings, traditional Russian holiday feasts, and the arts, especially opera. He was educated in Los Angeles public schools and graduated high school in Wenatchee, WA. He received a BS from the University of Washington School of Engineering and an MBA from Stanford. He joined the Peace Corps and served as a civil engineer in Ecuador, where he met his wife and fellow Peace Corps volunteer, Mary, in 1965. He began his career in finance working for Adela Investment Company in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico; later, for the First National Bank of Chicago in Illinois, Brazil and New York; and for Prudential Insurance in New Jersey, becoming President and CEO of Prudential's private placement business. In 1996 he joined Osterweis Capital Management where, as partner, he worked as an investment analyst, and supported the professionalization of the firm.
Nick served as a board member and chair to several non-profit, philanthropic enterprises including Acción, a global microfinance non-profit, Berkeley Repertory Theater, San Francisco Opera, California Trout and others. In 2013 he wrote and published Bound for a Distant Home, a book about his Russian family's migration to the United States. He was an avid and eclectic reader, passionate about fly-fishing, and committed to improving fish habitat. He shared his love of wilderness experiences with close family members and together with them, took over ten extended backpacking trips through remote reaches of California's Eastern Sierra and Wyoming's Wind River mountain ranges. He was moved by myriad genres of music and enjoyed sharing new music discoveries with loved ones and new friends alike.
Among his many communities, Nick was highly regarded for marrying formidable analytical and cognitive skills with talents in relationship-building, humor, and communication. He spoke Spanish, Portuguese and some Russian, relished a good joke, turned out perfectly cooked fish, and kept lifelong friends from every period of his life, nationally and internationally.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Whitford Graves; daughter Eleanor Graves of Baltimore, MD; daughter Christina Graves, son-in-law Tom Hooven, and grandchildren Samuel and Maya of Pittsburgh, PA; brother-in-law William Whitford and sister-in-law Lynn Whitford of Madison, WI; sister-in-law Martha Barss of Baltimore, MD; several cousins; and seven beloved nephews and nieces.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020