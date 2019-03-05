|
|
Nicholas Alex Semenoff
11/21/1929 — 03/01/2019Surrounded by family photos, each morning Nick would sit in the little green room of his San Francisco home, nudge his computer awake and check up on the world. He would exchange emails with his children and grandchildren — printing copies to share with his beloved wife, Dorothy — stay informed through extensive reading, and research his family history. At age 89, Nick died on March 1, 2019, of natural causes, leaving behind a legacy of strong character and devotion for his wife, three children, and four grandchildren. A visitation service will be held from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary. The funeral will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., also at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019