|
|
Nicolas T. AielloNicolas T. Aiello, in San Francisco, September 27, 2019. Cherished husband of Maritza Lorena Aiello. Amazing father of Nicolas Jr.Aiello, John Aiello, Kathy Aiello, Frank Aiello, Christina Aiello, and Boris Guardado Aiello.
Beloved Son of John and Mamie Aiello. Preceded in death by his siblings, Olympia Aiello, Leo Aiello, Santina Aiello, and Nino Aiello. Survived by his younger sister Marie Aiello. Adored grandfather of 14 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Nick Aiello was an amazing man who enhanced the lives of everyone he came in touch with. Born in Pittsburg, California, the bay area was his home, but most importantly, home was when he was with his family. He graduated with an Associate Art Degree from Diablo Valley College. Art being one of his passions in life, he also enjoyed the waves of the ocean, the freshness of his home grown basil plant for cooking, but most importantly he loved the feeling he received from helping his fellow man.
He started as a bank teller and gradually moved up to be Vice President of numerous prestigious banks which lead him to be an advocate for the small businesses in San Francisco. All this led to one of his greatest accomplishments, that of being the Small Business Commissioner of San Francisco, appointed by then Mayor Willie Brown.
He helped the elderly and the poor through running various organizations while utilizing his passion for cooking to raise funds for them as well. Nick Aiello was and always will be a man whose word was his name and his family was his home. He will always be loved and remembered by all.
Donations can be made to Centro Latino and The San Francisco Zoo.
An all day viewing will commence at 9:00AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, 94014. Funeral service begins at 5:00PM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019