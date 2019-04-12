|
Nicolas James BureauNicolas James Bureau, beloved husband to Erica Nevins Bureau, and father to Sloane Bureau, died in Paris, France on April 5, 2019. Nicolas (Nic) was a French-American citizen and had recently moved back to Paris from the Bay Area, to open the French tech M&A office of Pagemill Partners, based in Palo Alto, CA. Nic and his wife originally met in Paris 12 years ago while Mrs. Bureau was working in fashion and Nic was finishing his Master's degree at HEC.
Nic was exceptionally devoted to his family and loyal to his friends.
Born on October 14, 1980 in Berkeley, CA. He is also survived by his parents, Martha and Gilles Bureau, of Piedmont, CA. His untimely death brought forward memories by loved ones who admired Nic's warm personality, spontaneous energy, and curiosity for travel and culinary adventures. Nic was honored at a Jewish funeral service, led by Rabbi Tom Cohen on April 8, at Cimitière Pantin, Paris.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019