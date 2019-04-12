Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicolas Bureau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolas Bureau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicolas Bureau Obituary
Nicolas James Bureau

Nicolas James Bureau, beloved husband to Erica Nevins Bureau, and father to Sloane Bureau, died in Paris, France on April 5, 2019. Nicolas (Nic) was a French-American citizen and had recently moved back to Paris from the Bay Area, to open the French tech M&A office of Pagemill Partners, based in Palo Alto, CA. Nic and his wife originally met in Paris 12 years ago while Mrs. Bureau was working in fashion and Nic was finishing his Master's degree at HEC.
Nic was exceptionally devoted to his family and loyal to his friends.
Born on October 14, 1980 in Berkeley, CA. He is also survived by his parents, Martha and Gilles Bureau, of Piedmont, CA. His untimely death brought forward memories by loved ones who admired Nic's warm personality, spontaneous energy, and curiosity for travel and culinary adventures. Nic was honored at a Jewish funeral service, led by Rabbi Tom Cohen on April 8, at Cimitière Pantin, Paris.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.